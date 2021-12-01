Wednesday Evening 12/1/21

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Planning Commission agrees to increasing the number of seats it contains; Rescuers stage an heroic effort to save an unfortunate dog caught in a car accident; and what could those guys with TV cameras be looking for in Portlock? Also, expect more snow tonight, but sunshine tomorrow.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.