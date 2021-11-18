Thursday Evening 11-18-21

Vaccination mandates are now being implemented at Homer area health care facilities; Two more members have been appointed to the new ferry system oversight board, and there's another 0-degree night in store for Homer.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.