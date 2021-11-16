Tuesday Evening 11-16-21

As winter descends, we look back at the summer tourist season; the ferries Tustumena and Kennicott are delayed due to weather; a peninsula homeless shelter is as close as its ever been, and Alaskans are sheltered from L48 natural gas hikes.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.