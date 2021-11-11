Thursday Evening 11-11-21

The Sport and Com Fish Divisions of ADF&G are working together on a rockfish initiative; the Homer Harbor Commission is excited about Biden's Infrastructure Bill; and the Library has new vinyl. All that and extra end-of-season runs for the Tusty.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.