© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 11-11-21

Published November 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

The Sport and Com Fish Divisions of ADF&G are working together on a rockfish initiative; the Homer Harbor Commission is excited about Biden's Infrastructure Bill; and the Library has new vinyl. All that and extra end-of-season runs for the Tusty.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett