Wednesday Evening 11-10-21

We have a couple of snowy days ahead of us; Emilie Springer introduces us to a Homer woman who's led Girl Scouts on the peninsula for almost 30 years; and Sabine Poux remembers the the 39-year-old Soldotna man killed in a Kodiak plane crash on Sunday.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.