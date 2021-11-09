Tuesday Evening 11-9-21

Six Covid-19 patients were admitted to South Peninsula Hospital in the past week, including two transferred from Central Peninsula Hospital. NTSB investigators are on the scene of a small plane crash in Kodiak that killed a Soldotna man. And, using innovative techniques to increase mariculture yield.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.