Monday Evening 11-01-21

Tonight, word that the Sterling Highway has reopened to one lane of traffic after a landslide last night caused by heavy rains closed the highway south of Cooper Landing. Also, Homer's assemblyman seeks to straighten out borough planning commission issues, and Emilie Springer takes us fly fishing on the Anchor River.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.