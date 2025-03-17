Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor Episode 5, 1978-88

© 2025 KBBI
By Kathleen Gustafson
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:52 AM AKDT
The ship's wheel from the late, great F/V Violet, on the wall in Bryan Hawkins' office in the Homer Harbormaster's office.

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor
is a ten-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode Five. Cristy Frye, Bryan Hawkins, Ray Kranich and Chris Moss, talk about the harbor from the advent of the Magnusun-Stevens Act to the days before the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Prince William Sound.

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
