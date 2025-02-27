Legislative Update with Senate President Gary Stevens and a scorecard of votes by your representatives in Juneau

Bills discussed in this episode:

HB 31 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2031

HB 33 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2033

HB 65 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2065

HB 69 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%2069

HB 111 https://www.akleg.gov/PDF/34/Bills/HB0111A.PDF

SB 57 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=SB%2057.

To contact your Representatives and Senator, to see their voting records and to read all bills that have been introduced, go to https://akleg.gov/

Stay in touch with your local Legislative Information Office.

*Homer Legislative Information Office (907) 235-7878 270 West Pioneer Ave. Suite B Fax: (907) 235-4008 Homer, AK 99603-7559 LIO.Homer@akleg.gov