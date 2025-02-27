© 2025 KBBI
Legislative Update with Senate President Gary Stevens and a scorecard of votes by your representatives in Juneau

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 27, 2025 at 11:16 AM AKST
The Alaska State Legislature building in Juneau
The Alaska State Legislature building in Juneau

An interview with Senate President Gary Stevens, a review of bills sponsored and votes by Representatives Louise Stutes and Sarah Vance and an interview with Homer organizer, Sandy Garrity.

Bills discussed in this episode:

HB 31  https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2031 

HB 33  https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2033 

HB 65  https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2065 

HB 69  https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%2069

HB 111 https://www.akleg.gov/PDF/34/Bills/HB0111A.PDF

SB 57 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=SB%2057.

To contact your Representatives and Senator, to see their voting records and to read all bills that have been introduced, go to https://akleg.gov/

Stay in touch with your local Legislative Information Office.

*Homer Legislative Information Office

(907) 235-7878

270 West Pioneer Ave. Suite B

Fax: (907) 235-4008

Homer, AK 99603-7559

LIO.Homer@akleg.gov

Seward Legislative Information Office

(907) 224-5066

PO Box 1769,

Fax: (907) 224-5067

302 Railway Ste. 119

LIO.Seward@akleg.gov

Seward, AK 99664

 

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
