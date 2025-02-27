Legislative Update with Senate President Gary Stevens and a scorecard of votes by your representatives in Juneau
An interview with Senate President Gary Stevens, a review of bills sponsored and votes by Representatives Louise Stutes and Sarah Vance and an interview with Homer organizer, Sandy Garrity.
Bills discussed in this episode:
HB 31 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2031
HB 33 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2033
HB 65 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20%2065
HB 69 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%2069
HB 111 https://www.akleg.gov/PDF/34/Bills/HB0111A.PDF
SB 57 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=SB%2057.
To contact your Representatives and Senator, to see their voting records and to read all bills that have been introduced, go to https://akleg.gov/
Stay in touch with your local Legislative Information Office.
(907) 235-7878
270 West Pioneer Ave. Suite B
Fax: (907) 235-4008
Homer, AK 99603-7559
(907) 224-5066
PO Box 1769,
Fax: (907) 224-5067
302 Railway Ste. 119
Seward, AK 99664