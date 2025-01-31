© 2025 KBBI
Coffee Table

What is there to do in this town? Find and support all ages activities through Where Can I Homer? and Planet Youth

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published January 31, 2025 at 11:07 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Planet Youth, Homer

Where can I Homer "Youth Connectors" Ashe Diaz and Poppy Smith,
organizers Ginny Espenshade from Kenai Peninsula Youth Court, Anna Meredith from the Southern Kenai Peninsula Resilience Coalition and Lt. Ryan Browning from Homer Police Department discuss the ways that the community creates and supports all-ages activities and resources.

To see and contribute to the calendar of all-ages activities, go to

https://wherecanihomer.org/

The Planet Youth gathering is Thursday, February 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College.

There will be good food and childcare on site.

To find out more about Planet Youth, go to https://planetyouth.org/

Other links discussed on the show:

Homer Foundation Youth Advisory Committee

https://www.homerfoundation.org/youth-advisory-committee/

Southern Kenai Peninsula Resilience Coalition

https://skpresilience.org/

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
