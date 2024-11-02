District 6 Candidate Forum for Alaska House of Representatives

Three candidates for Alaska House District 6 discussed fisheries, state finances and more in KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion's final candidate forum for the 2024 elections. Incumbent candidate Sarah Vance, a Republican from Homer is running against challengers Dawson Slaughter, a Republican from Anchor Point, and Brent Johnson, a nonpartisan candidate from Clam Gulch.

The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye, and KBBI's Jamie Diep and Simon Lopez co-hosted.

Election day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024

To find your polling station at: https://myvoterportal.alaska.gov/

To see a sample ballot, go to:

https://www.elections.alaska.gov/sample.../ballot/24genr2/