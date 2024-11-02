© 2024 KBBI
District 6 Candidate Forum for Alaska House of Representatives

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published November 2, 2024 at 9:21 AM AKDT
State House District 6 candidates Rep. Sarah Vance, Dawson Slaughter and Brent Johnson participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Peninsula Clarion and KBBI 890 AM at the Homer Public Library in Homer, Alaska, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Recorded live at the Homer Public Library
on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Three candidates for Alaska House District 6 discussed fisheries, state finances and more in KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion's final candidate forum for the 2024 elections. Incumbent candidate Sarah Vance, a Republican from Homer is running against challengers Dawson Slaughter, a Republican from Anchor Point, and Brent Johnson, a nonpartisan candidate from Clam Gulch.

The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye, and KBBI's Jamie Diep and Simon Lopez co-hosted.

Election day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024

To find your polling station at: https://myvoterportal.alaska.gov/

To see a sample ballot, go to:

https://www.elections.alaska.gov/sample.../ballot/24genr2/

