Meet the three candidates running unopposed for Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly
KBBI News Director, Jamie Diep and KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara interview candidates for the three open seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly:
James Baisden, Cindy Ecklund and Willy Dunn. All candidates are running unopposed.
For more information about the October 1 municipal election, contact your local city clerk or the Kenai Peninsula Borough website.
You can find more information about voting and the candidates at: kenaipeninsulavotes@gmail.com