Data Mapping Wild Spaces

Scientists from University of Michigan and the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies in Homer join host Kathleen Gustafson to talk about an ongoing project to use remote sensors and satellite and drone data to gather data about the impacts of climate change on Inspiration Ridge Preserve and The Wynn Nature Center.

Guests:

Nina Faust - Inspiration Ridge Preserve aknina51@gmail.com

Jasper Hsieh - Data Science and mapping jasperh@umich.edu

Bradley Popovich - UM Center for Sustainable Systems bpopovic@umich.edu

Beth Trowbridge - Director, Center for AK Coastal Studies beth@akcoastalstudies.org

For information about the RAD (Resist Accept Direct) Framework go to:

https://nps.gov/subjects/climatechange/resistacceptdirect.htm

For more information on the use of remote sensing on fireweed:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1nTpm05QNDi4YOauH5ksRlTpqeqiM1JZWgZKnml49dXI/edit