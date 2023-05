The proposed FY 24/25 City of Homer budget is before the city council now for discussion, amendments and approval.

On this episode of Coffee Table, breakdown the budget with:

Homer Mayor Ken Castner,

City Manager Rob Dumouchel,

and Councilmember Rachel Lord.

Downloads and copies of the proposed budget and previous budgets on the City of Homer website:

https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/finance/budgets.