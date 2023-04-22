© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table Logo Updated_2023.jpg
Coffee Table

Boating Safety with Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotillas from Homer and Seward

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published April 22, 2023 at 7:21 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
FlW_QCuakAEr9Js.jpg

This week, join host Kathleen Gustafson and
Craig Forrest, Homer CG Auxiliary
Susan Lang, Seward Flotilla USGS Auxiliary
and Lt. JG Adam Wilhelm, XO USCG Cutter Mustang.
They answer listener's questions and offer tips on getting your vessel ready for launch.

Join the US Coastguard on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 am at Kachemak Bay Campus, and learn about boating safety.

There will be presentations on, commercial fishing vessel exams, small passenger vessel inspections, reporting marine casualties, drug and alcohol testing, fire fighting, and getting a 100 Ton or Six Pack license.

Have a Courtesy Vessel Safety Check at Your Boat!! (uscgaux.info)

USCGAUX Public Education Classes - Find By Zipcode

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003. She is responsible for all aspects of local program and content creation, on-air and on-line, for KBBI.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson