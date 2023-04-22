Boating Safety with Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotillas from Homer and Seward

This week, join host Kathleen Gustafson and

Craig Forrest, Homer CG Auxiliary

Susan Lang, Seward Flotilla USGS Auxiliary

and Lt. JG Adam Wilhelm, XO USCG Cutter Mustang.

They answer listener's questions and offer tips on getting your vessel ready for launch.

Join the US Coastguard on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 am at Kachemak Bay Campus, and learn about boating safety.

There will be presentations on, commercial fishing vessel exams, small passenger vessel inspections, reporting marine casualties, drug and alcohol testing, fire fighting, and getting a 100 Ton or Six Pack license.

Have a Courtesy Vessel Safety Check at Your Boat!! (uscgaux.info)

