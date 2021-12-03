Coffee Table -- Winter Blues and Mental Health

On this first day of December, the Coffee Table welcomes Jay Bechtol of South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services to discuss ways to recognize and head off the mental health challenges that come with winter.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.