© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table Podcast Cover.png
Coffee Table

Coffee Table -- Winter Blues and Mental Health

Published December 3, 2021 at 9:13 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Coffee Table Website Image

On this first day of December, the Coffee Table welcomes Jay Bechtol of South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services to discuss ways to recognize and head off the mental health challenges that come with winter.

Coffee Table
Stay Connected
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett