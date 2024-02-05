© 2024 KBBI
DJ Joe

Volunteer DJ
  • The Mixtape
    Whether you're a seasoned music aficionado or simply seeking a fresh auditory experience, "The Mixtape" welcomes you into its fold, where musical boundaries dissolve and genres unite in a harmonious symphony of sound. Each episode is a carefully curated mixtape, crafted with passion and expertise to transport you on an unforgettable sonic journey. "The Mixtape" – where music knows no limits, and every listener is a valued member of our eclectic musical community.Every other Thursday from 7 to 9pm