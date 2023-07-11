Up First briefing: Sweden's NATO approval; Israel protests; Emmy predictions
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's top stories
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to secure parliamentary approval for Sweden to join the NATO alliance after a year of blocking the move. The announcement came one day before the NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, which will begin today.
Anti-government protests have erupted in Israel again after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revived judicial overhaul plans that demonstrators say will undermine the nation's democracy. Netanyahu previously paused his plans to limit the power of the courts in March due to similar protests. But Israel's parliament recently gave initial approval to a bill that would block courts from intervening in appointments and decisions of elected officials that they deem unreasonable.
As the South continues to experience dangerous extreme heat, parts of the Northeast are being drenched by heavy rains and flash flooding. Vermont has been hit especially hard. The state saw more than 50 water rescues yesterday, and safety officials are concerned rivers could crest and dams could overflow today, making things worse.
A growing body of research shows the drug doxycycline, when taken shortly after sex, could lower the risk of contracting three common bacterial STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. The CDC plans to roll out guidance for doctors and public health departments to offer the cheap and widely available drug this summer.
Life advice
Stress can make or break a family vacation, turning something that's meant to be relaxing into a stressful, overwhelming trip. Mindfulness and meditation can help you keep calm when things go awry on a family trip. Here are five ways to get started:
Enlighten me
Enlighten Me is a special series with NPR's Rachel Martin on in-depth conversations about the human condition.
Many meditation and mindfulness practices — including those that help with family vacations — have their roots in Buddhist theology. But mindfulness is only one part of the Buddhist eightfold path. Bhante Suddhāso, one of the co-founders of Empty Cloud Monastery in West Orange, N.J., says only practicing mindfulness within the context of Buddhism is like making a cake with only raw eggs. He and other Buddhists reflect on the wholeness of their faith.
3 things to know before you go
This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.