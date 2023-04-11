DA Bragg sues Jim Jordan claiming 'an unconstitutional attempt to undermine' the case

The New York prosecutor who is pursuing criminal charges against former President Trump says a Republican-led congressional committee is trying to interfere with his case. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges "an unconstitutional attempt to undermine" his investigation.

The House Judiciary Committee and Bragg have been sparring since it became clear that Trump would be indicted. Last week, the committee subpoenaed a former attorney in the DA's office, Mark Pomerantz, who wrote a book that was critical of Bragg's legal judgments.

Bragg is hitting back at the committee, suing to block Pomerantz from testifying. He says Congress has no power to investigate local prosecutors, and that the subpoena violates state sovereignty, and is politically motivated.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responded in a tweet, saying Trump was indicted "for no crime" and that Bragg is trying to block congressional oversight.

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee is planning to hold a "field hearing" on Monday at 9 a.m. just a short distance from both Bragg's office and the courthouse where Trump was arraigned.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.