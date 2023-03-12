How to watch the Oscars on Sunday night

Updated March 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM ET

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony was filled with memorable moments: Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf man to win an Oscar for acting, Ariana DeBose became the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar for acting, and last but certainly not least, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage before preceding to win best actor for his performance in King Richard. That might be hard to beat, but the Academy is hoping you'll tune in...if not for the drama, then to celebrate the movies.

Here's everything you need to know about the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

When are the Oscar Awards this year?

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will air on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. with a red carpet pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

How do I watch them? What if I don't have cable?

ABC will exclusively broadcast the Oscars live. Cable subscribers can tune into the ceremony on their TV, or livestream it on abc.com and through the ABC app.

Don't have cable? You can watch the ceremony through streaming services including Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Many of them have free trials!

NPR critics and reporters will also be live-blogging during the show.

What should I expect from this year's ceremony?

Unlike last year's ceremony, which saw three hosts, Jimmy Kimmel will be the only one leading the 2023 award proceedings. This will be the comedian and late-night talk show host's third time emceeing the event.

This year, all 23 categories will also be broadcasted live. Last year, the academy made a controversial decision to present eight categories (film editing, original score, production design, makeup and hairstyling, animated short, documentary short, live action short and sound mixing) off air – taping them before the broadcast and editing highlights into the show.

Who is performing?

Following her Superbowl halftime show, Rihanna will sing her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will take the stage to perform their Oscar-nominated song "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman. David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu will perform their Oscar-nominated song "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once. And RRR's "Naatu Naatu" will be performed live by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Who are the favored contenders?

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations. Following with nine nods each are Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and Netflix's World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front.

Angela Bassett's supporting actress nomination for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the Marvel franchise's first Oscar nomination in an acting category. And Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian-identifying nominee for best actress.

The full list of nominations is here.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.