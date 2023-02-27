An Arizona driver is in custody after crashing into bicycling group, killing 2

Authorities in a suburb of Phoenix arrested a man in connection with a weekend crash that killed two people and injured 11 others.

Police in Goodyear, Ariz., said they arrested Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, in connection with the crash. Quintana-Lujan faces two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, according to a media statement shared with NPR on Monday.

Police said Quintana-Lujan drove his pick-up truck into a group of cyclists while crossing the Cotton Lane Bridge around 8 a.m. in Goodyear, a community of about 100,000 residents about five miles west of Phoenix.

One woman died at the scene and a second rider later at the hospital, police said.

Police also said that one of the deceased victims is a local resident, and the other is from out of state, but a spokesperson for the department couldn't clarify to NPR which victim was which.

An additional 11 cyclists were hospitalized locally. One was in life-threatening condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities.

The names and ages of the victims have yet to be released, but police said the group of cyclists appeared to be adults.

"The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," the department wrote on social media.

Quitana-Lujan's hometown wasn't immediately available, and it's unclear whether he has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

