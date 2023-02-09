Leo DiCaprio's dating history is part of our obsession with staying young forever
The 48-year-old generated outrage online when it was rumored he was dating a 19-year-old model, as part of his long-observed age-gap-filled relationship history.
Who is he? You probably know him as a true Hollywood movie star, with a career that's spanned decades and attracted plenty of awards nominations (and somehow, just one Oscar). But alongside his work, Leonardo DiCaprio's personal life has been the subject of constant scrutiny.
twink death is a terrifying thing pic.twitter.com/W30PCYmezB— levi (@thenorthmens) February 6, 2023
What's the big deal? The sweeping velocity of the discourse this week hasn't just reflected one man's dating tendencies that many find questionable, but a societal obsession with age.
What are people saying?
Madonna in an Instagram post responding to the commentary on her appearance:
"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.
I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress, and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."
And here's what Twitter had to say:
Leonardo DiCaprio (almost 50 years old) is hanging out with a 19 year old girl who was a child just a few years who, and wasn’t even born when the film Titanic came out, smh.— Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) February 6, 2023
fascinated by how this is indistinguishable from misogynist memes about women "hitting the wall" https://t.co/Tayl58LXtc— ID POLS SLIME (@RiotLinguist) February 8, 2023
Just for some context, these two are the same ages as Leonardo DiCaprio & his new girlfriend pic.twitter.com/IPf6ABx0Z9— Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) February 7, 2023
So, what now?
