Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say

Updated November 14, 2022 at 5:12 AM ET

Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said.

Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.

Police said the suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, was still at large early Monday. Police said he is armed and have ordered students to shelter in place. Jones was listed on the university's athletics website as a football player in 2018.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan said, adding that classes were cancelled Monday.

In Moscow, Idaho, police there said they are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus. Police have called the deaths suspected homicides.

"The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community," police said in a statement.

