An Amtrak train collides with a truck and derails in Missouri

Updated June 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM ET

Eight cars and two locomotives derailed after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a public crossing this afternoon in Missouri.

According to Amtrak, the Southwest Chief was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members when it collided with a dump truck at around 12:42 p.m. CT near Mendon, Mo., about 100 miles outside of Kansas City.

Three passengers were taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze told The Associated Press.

Maze did not have any further information on the status of their conditions.

Kansas City, Mo., Gov. Mike Parson said at an appearance Monday afternoon that officials were closely monitoring the situation, according to NPR member station KCUR.

"We're just getting initial information in like, like most of you here, you know, it's, it's a terrible situation," Parson said. "Anytime you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars, it's not a good day. So, you know, right now our thoughts and prayers are with the people that were on that train the family, the rescue people."

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

In a statement, Amtrak said its incident response team has been activated, as the railroad service is currently deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help passengers and employees.

