South Carolina Rep. Rice is ousted by a Trump-backed challenger

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina, one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, has been defeated in a GOP primary by a Trump-backed challenger.

According to a race call by The Associated Press, South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry, who had Trump's endorsement, has easily topped Rice, a five-term U.S. representative, giving Fry the 7th District's Republican nomination.

In South Carolina, a candidate needs to get more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. At the time of the AP's race call, Fry had 51.1%. Rice was at 24.6%.

Rice had refused to back down to the tirades of a former president and from his conviction that Trump is to blame for the Capitol attack.

He told NPR in February, "If we're going to have a scenario where the president can try to intimidate Congress ... we might as well have a monarchy."

Rice even doubled down and said he regretted not voting to certify the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. That angered many voters and inspired a slew of GOP candidates, including Fry, who wanted to take Rice down. The challengers said he had betrayed the conservative district and the former president.

Trump, meantime, has called the longtime congressman a "coward" and someone "no one trusts." He even gathered supporters in March for a rally in the district Rice represents to deliver a punishing speech and again endorse Fry.

In his campaign, Rice had reminded constituents he voted with Trump more than 90% of the time and helped the former president draft the 2017 GOP tax cut bill.

Fry will face Democrat Daryl Scott in November in the strongly Republican 7th.

