Ivanka Trump said she accepted Barr's conclusion that the 2020 election wasn't stolen

In a piece of video evidence shared during Rep. Liz Cheney's opening statement Thursday during the hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter and his onetime White House adviser, reacted to then-Attorney General William Barr saying that the 2020 election was not stolen.

Interviewers asked Ivanka Trump for her reaction to Barr's statement.

"It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said," Ivanka Trump testified.

The clip was the first time the committee presented any testimony from Ivanka Trump, though more is expected.

The committee will hold six hearings, where it intends to detail a conspiracy by Donald Trump to overturn the election that ultimately led to a violent insurrection meant to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.