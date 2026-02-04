Search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, enters 4th day

Arizona police are still working to locate Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home near Tucson, Ariz., over the weekend.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department wrote on social media on Wednesday that investigators had not yet identified any suspects in the case.

The department told reporters earlier this week that it believes Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen Saturday night, was taken by force, calling her home a crime scene.

"We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Tuesday as he provided a brief update on the case.

Authorities are asking the public for help, seeking any information that could lead them to Guthrie.

They say Guthrie, who is 84, is of sound mind, but has mobility issues that limit her ability to walk long distances and she requires daily medication that could be fatal if missed.

"Nancy Guthrie is of great sound mind. This is not a dementia-related" case, Nanos said. "She is as sharp as a tack."

Guthrie's family dropped her off at her home around 9:30 or 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nanos said. The next morning, someone from Guthrie's church called the family, saying she was absent. Soon afterward, relatives called 911, and police came to suspect foul play in the missing-person case.

She has three children: Annie, Charles Camron and Savannah, the youngest. Her husband, Charles, died in 1988.

Nanos repeatedly said on Tuesday that investigators are working to determine key details, such as what Guthrie was wearing, whether she was taken away in a vehicle and how many suspects might have been involved.

The agency is depending on electronic evidence, including security and doorbell footage from Guthrie's and her neighbors homes, to help determine the circumstances of her disappearance.

A security camera is missing from the front of her house, the department said.

When the sheriff was asked whether a kidnapper's ransom message had been received, he replied, "We are following all leads." He did not elaborate.

The sheriff said evidence from the scene such as fingerprints, DNA and camera images have been submitted to labs for analysis that is ongoing. He added that the results of DNA testing so far include "nothing to indicate any suspects."

Savannah Guthrie, who was set to host the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony coverage from Italy on Friday, will no longer be part of the Milan Cortina Games "as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time," NBC Sports said in a statement to multiple outlets.

A picture posted to the anchor's Instagram account included the simple message: "Please pray."

