How to watch Trump's address to Congress. And, Canada retaliates against tariffs

Trump will deliver a significant speech to a joint session of Congress tonight — the first of this kind during his second term. The address carries the same ceremonial importance as the State of the Union. It is one of the president's most prominent moments of the year and usually attracts a big prime-time TV audience. It comes as Trump challenges long-standing norms of American government and diplomacy. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump during his last State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020. Trump will return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress.

🎧 The White House says the theme for the address is "The Renewal of the American Dream," NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells Up First . Trump is expected to discuss the steps he has taken over the past six weeks to eliminate former President Biden's policies and accomplish his campaign promises. He's also expected to ask Congress to pass his top legislative priorities, which include cutting taxes and spending more money on border security. Sen. Elissa Slotkin will give the Democratic response.

➡️ Trump's speech and NPR's live special coverage are set to start at 9 p.m. ET. You can tune in on many public radio stations or in the NPR App, tell your Alexa device to "Ask NPR to play Special Coverage" and watch our live in-studio video coverage here and on NPR.org.

The U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico took effect at midnight. Tariffs on Chinese imports were also doubled to 20%. The White House says the tariffs are to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from these three countries. This morning, Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on several U.S. products, including wheat, corn, cotton and chicken. The stock markets took an early hit yesterday in reaction to the news.

🎧 Yesterday, Trump said there is no room left for negotiations with Canada and Mexico. Both countries have tried to coordinate with the administration to satisfy concerns and put new measures in place, NPR's Jackie Northam says. Mexico is expected to respond later today. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately pledged to impose 25% taxes on more than $100 billion worth of U.S. imports. Trump's actions have caused a lot of anger in Canada. As a result, Trudeau's liberal party has surged in polls during an election year.

The White House says it will pause military aid to Ukraine just days after President Trump and Vice President Vance had a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. A White House official informed NPR that the administration wants to review the aid to see if it is contributing to peace.

🎧 The pause seemingly impacts at least a billion dollars in weapons and ammunition en route and on order to Ukraine, NPR's Joanna Kakissis says. This move is painful for Ukrainians because Zelenskyy had repeatedly thanked the U.S. for its help and Ukrainians say they're fighting to preserve American-style liberty and democracy. A member of Ukraine's parliament defense committee says the country might be able to hold on without U.S. aid for about six months.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Jeanie Buss attends Netflix's "Running Point" LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Running Point, a Netflix comedy starring Kate Hudson as a woman fighting off a coup from her brothers while she tries to run her family's basketball team, premiered last week. The show parodies the life of Jeanie Buss, president of the Los Angeles Lakers. Her dad, Jerry, owned the team until he died in 2013 and she took on the role. After she fired her brother Jim in 2017, he teamed up with their other brother to attempt a coup to remove her from her job. I watched the entire show, which was riddled with comedy and life lessons, in one sitting. Jeanie spoke with Morning Edition about her journey with the Lakers.

Sylvia Jarrus / for NPR / for NPR Thornetta Davis, 61, also known as "Detroit's Queen of Blues" performed as Bessie Smith for "Sky Covington's Satin Doll Revue" produced by jazz vocalist and Preservation of Jazz founder Sky Covington celebrating iconic sounds of jazz at Aretha's Jazz Cafe in Detroit, Mich. on Feb. 24, 2025. "I've had people tell me I've lifted their spirits when they weren't feeling right," Davis said. "That's what I'm here to do and pass on the legacy, too."

To conclude Black History Month, Aretha's Jazz Café in Detroit's Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts paid tribute to female jazz and blues legends Billie Holiday, Phyllis Hyman, Nancy Wilson, and Bessie Smith. The event transported attendees to a different era with feathered headpieces, strings of pearls, custom wigs, satin dresses and stunning vocal performances. The show also included a tribute to the history and impact of jazz through stories of grief, love, heartbreak and loss. Get an inside look at the event with these photos.

Paul Cotter / Richard Cotter, seen here, a few weeks after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Paul Cotter's father, Richard, lost job after job when he began to show signs of early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Despite his diagnosis, he still wanted to keep working. That's when a small firm stepped in. The company became an unsung hero when it offered him a role that made him feel needed and valued. James Harrison, Australia's most prolific blood and plasma donor, has died at 88. He donated blood and plasma 1,173 times, saving the lives of 2.4 million babies. Pope Francis faced additional respiratory issues and underwent noninvasive ventilation yesterday, according to the Vatican. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church continues to fight double pneumonia in the hospital.

