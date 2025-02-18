Much of U.S. faces subzero temperatures, snow and high winds in coming days

Much of the U.S. is preparing for frigid temperatures, high winds and snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday, as a widespread winter storm passes through.

In the middle of the country that makes up much of the Plains region — stretching from Montana to Wisconsin, down to Texas — conditions are expected to range from snow to sleet and freezing rain on Tuesday night. Temperatures in that swath are expected to range from the negative 20s and 30s in the upper portions of the region, to the high 20s in northern Texas. The wind could make it feel like negative 30 to 60 degrees in areas of the northern Plains, the National Weather Service said.

Four to eight inches of snow were forecast in the Plains region Tuesday, as well as eastward in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. The National Weather Service has also issued cold weather advisories, extreme cold warnings and winter storm warnings in that same area.

"This will result in difficult travel conditions, with moderate to major impacts from a combination of snow and ice," the agency said.

Along the East Coast, in the stretch from North Carolina to Delaware, snow accumulation could surpass six inches on Wednesday.

