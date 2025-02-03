Trump puts Mexico tariffs on hold for 1 month after a call with the Mexican president

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that following a phone call with President Trump Monday morning, the U.S. has agreed to put planned tariffs on Mexico on hold for a month. The White House confirmed the move.

In a post on X, she said: "The tariffs are on pause for one month from now." Sheinbaum said her government had agreed to send 10,000 national guard troops to the border to prevent drug trafficking, specifically fentanyl. And the U.S. will work to stop weapons trafficking to Mexico, she added.

Sostuvimos una buena conversación con el presidente Trump con mucho respeto a nuestra relación y la soberanía; llegamos a una serie de acuerdos:



1.México reforzará la frontera norte con 10 mil elementos de la Guardia Nacional de forma inmediata, para evitar el tráfico de drogas… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 3, 2025

Posting on his Truth Social Platform, Trump said the two leaders had a "very friendly conversation," and reiterated the troop commitment to securing the border with the U.S. that Sheinbaum announced.

Over the weekend, Trump had said that a 25% import tax on goods from Mexico and Canada, alongside 10% tariffs on goods from China, would go into effect on Tuesday. Trump said he will be speaking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday afternoon.

Mexico has been warning that a tariff war between the two countries would have huge effects, not just for U.S. consumers, but also for American companies manufacturing in Mexico.

The largest exporter in Mexico, for example, is the U.S. car company General Motors. Mexico is the No. 1 provider of cars and car parts for the United States. It's the largest provider of TV and computer screens and one out of every three refrigerators in the U.S. comes from Mexico.

Trump said negotiations with Mexico would continue, led on the U.S. side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

"I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our countries," he said on social media.

Copyright 2025 NPR