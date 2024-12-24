H-1B visas face uncertainty during Trump's 2nd term. And, the perfect mashed potatoes

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Scientific research in the U.S. relies heavily of foreign-born scientists, who include more than half a million working under temporary visas. During President-elect Donald Trump's first term in the White House, those visas became harder to get – and they're likely to face renewed scrutiny in his second term.

Justin Lane / Pool/Getty Images / Pool/Getty Images Former President Donald Trump departs the courtroom after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30 in New York City.

🎧 The H-1B visa, the most common for working scientists, has been called a secret weapon because it allows universities and tech companies to hire top talent from around the world, NPR's Jon Hamilton tells Up First. Three months into Trump's first term, he unveiled a plan to restrict work visas, specifically H-1B. In 2020, he temporarily suspended new H-1B visas. The Biden administration reversed those changes. Some tech firms like Box are making the case that these visas are good for the economy.

Ukraine's army has been struggling to slow Russia's advance in the east. As Ukraine suffers from a manpower shortage, the country is relying more and more on unmanned flying attack drones. NPR's Brian Mann made a visit to a secret drone command post near the front lines in Pokrovsk.

🎧 At the command post, Mann saw teams coordinate attacks, which he described as terrifying to watch, across a huge battlefield. In addition, he visited a workshop where technicians built drones, about the size of a small lawnmower, and repaired some using 3D printers. The use of these drones may be having a significant impact. The Institute for the Study of War did an analysis and found Russia is losing huge numbers of soldiers. In a two-week period earlier this month, Russia lost 3,000 troops in the Pokrovsk area.

Scientists add thousands of new species to the scientific record each year. This year's additions include clouded tiger cats, a frog and an orchid.

🎧 It took over a decade for a group of scientists to prove that the clouded tiger cats were a new species, NPR's Jonathan Lambert says. The cats had slightly different spots and appeared to move differently than other species. Biologist Hugh Gabriel discovered a new species of frog in Madagascar that spend their entire lives in trees in the rainforest and have a lifestyle unique for frogs. Lambert says there is a risk of losing these species as soon as scientists find them due to climate change and deforestation.

Today's listen

/ Compiled by NPR / Compiled by NPR Hitomi Demers, Marissa Díaz, Emily Jordan and Elisa Antrom

Singles are making the time-old tradition of holiday cards their own. When you get a holiday card in the mailbox, it usually features a family or a couple. But more singles are crafting creative card designs that feature just them to celebrate the holidays. NPR's Claire Murashima received her first card from a single friend and was intrigued to hear from other singles who are picking up the tradition. Thousands of people sent in emails sharing their stories. Listen to them explain why they are participating in this tradition and see some of the holiday cards they've sent to friends and family.

Deep dive

Alfredo Estrella / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Avocados grow on trees in an orchard in the municipality of Ario de Rosales, Michoacan State, Mexico, on Sept. 21, 2023. Tariffs on Mexican imports would have a big effect on avocados in the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico could impact how much you pay for avocados at the store. About 90% of avocados consumed in the U.S. are imported and the majority come from Mexico. Trump said he plans to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican imports, but it's unclear if they will be implemented or if they will serve as a negotiating tactic. Here's what to know about avocados, tariffs, and why so many avocados are grown in Mexico.

🥑 The price of avocados may not go up by the full 25% , but it could be pretty close, due to there being few options on where to source them, food economist David Ortega told NPR.

, but it could be pretty close, due to there being few options on where to source them, food economist David Ortega told NPR. 🥑 Mexico emerged as the largest foreign supplier of fruits and vegetables to the U.S. due to its proximity to the U.S.

of fruits and vegetables to the U.S. due to its proximity to the U.S. 🥑 Mexico's weather allows for year-round production of avocados and producers have access to cheap labor.

of avocados and producers have access to cheap labor. 🥑 In addition to the threat of tariffs, the avocado industry is facing challenges such as climate change and the fact that avocados require large amounts of water to grow.

3 things to know before you go

Nam Y. Huh / AP / AP Walmart delivery drivers were pushed to use illegally opened payments accounts, a federal lawsuit alleges.

A federal lawsuit alleges Walmart and payments platform Branch Messenger cost delivery drivers over $10 million in fees by creating deposit accounts for them without consent and requiring their use to get paid. The Container Store, a 46-year-old retail chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday. The company said this will have no impact on customers. Are mashed potatoes on your holiday menu? If so, Dan Souza of America's Test Kitchen has a recipe and cooking tips that will have you ready to whip them up perfectly.

