Trump rallied at Madison Square Garden in New York days before election

Updated October 27, 2024 at 22:18 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump rallied in Madison Square Garden Sunday evening — leaving key battleground states and instead spending precious time in liberal New York City for an "epic event," according to the Trump campaign.

The splashy rally itself — in a landmark arena that has played host to superstars, musicians, and political events in the past — threatened at times to be overshadowed by the vitriol coming from the speakers who preceded Trump at the event.

This isn't the first time Trump has rallied in and around New York City. Back in May, during his felony hush-money trial, the former president campaigned in the South Bronx, courting minority voters. Then in September, Trump held another rally in Long Island where he told the crowd, "We are going to win New York."

The former president lost his home state by around 23 percentage points during the 2016 and 2020 elections. Current polling averages of the Empire State show Trump is trailing Vice President Harris by around 15 points.

Despite this, the Trump campaign is pouring significant resources and star power into Sunday's rally at Madison Square Garden. Star surrogates like former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), tech billionaire Elon Musk and Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance (Ohio) are all set to speak. They will notably not be in key swing states — the ones that will determine who wins the White House.

Harris, meanwhile, spent her Sunday in a swing state — Pennsylvania — speaking after the sermon at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia, and picking up some books at Hakim's Bookstore.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images Vice President Harris sits in the “lucky chair” at PhillyCuts on Oct. 27, 2024 in Philadelphia. According to the barbershop, anybody that has run for office and has sat in that chair has won their race.

She met with a group of young Black men at PhillyCuts barbershop, and sat in a chair that the barbers called the "lucky chair" — they told her that all candidates running for office who sat in it won their elections.

House control via New York

A closer look at the guest list provides political reasons for the Madison Square Garden rally. The list features prominent Republicans House Speaker Mike Johnson and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Back in 2022, Republicans narrowly won control of the U.S. House thanks to a handful of New York districts that elected Republicans — such as Rep. Nick LaLota, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito and Rep. Mike Lawler. These Republicans, who represent districts from Long Island to Syracuse, now face tough races against Democrats this November.

Trump likely won't win the Empire State for himself this year, but the campaign is certainly working hard to keep Republican control of the U.S. House.

Beyond political strategy, the event is gaining attention — a important commodity in the final days of the election. Madison Square Garden also has a storied political past.

In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave one of his most important and combative speeches at the New York venue, railing against the establishment. Three years later, 20,000 gathered there for a "Pro America Rally" supporting Adolf Hitler in 1939.

And in 1962, Marilyn Monroe sang happy birthday to 45-year-old President John F. Kennedy. In 2004, the Garden hosted the Republican National Convention. Now it welcomes a Republican once again.

Copyright 2024 NPR