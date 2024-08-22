Here's who we know (so far) will be performing at the DNC tonight

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

With the schedule for the last night of the DNC now out, here's who is expected to perform.

The Chicks

Kevin Winter / Getty Images / Getty Images Musicians Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Robison of the Chicks arrive at the David Lynch Foundation Gala Honoring Rick Rubin at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 27, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Chicks — formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night around 9 p.m. this evening according to the schedule released by the DNC

P!nk

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images US singer Pink (C) and her daughter Willow (2nd L) do a sound check on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention.

We will update this post as we learn more.

