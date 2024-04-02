The women's NCAA Final Four is set after Iowa wins its rematch against LSU

The Final Four is set for the road to the women's national college basketball championship.

This Friday, Iowa will face off against the University of Connecticut, while North Carolina State will battle South Carolina.

Caitlin Clark, who in March broke the all-time NCAA Division 1 basketball scoring record, led the Iowa Hawkeyes to victory Monday night, scoring 41 of the team's 94 points in their rematch against LSU, which scored 87 points and lost to the team they defeated in last year's national championship.

Also on Monday, UConn also defeated the University of Southern California 80-73. On Sunday, the South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Oregon State Beavers 70-58, and the NC State Wolfpack beat the Texas Longhorns 76-66.

The Final Four games will be broadcast back-to-back beginning at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN. The championship game will broadcast live from Cleveland Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

This year's women's tournament has experienced record TV ratings as popularity in the women's game has made its players household names — note Iowa's Clark, LSU's Angel Reese, USC's JuJu Watkins and UConn's Paige Bueckers.

The NCAA got it right, because tonight’s women’s tournament matchups are one of the best in history! There is star power on all four teams, great coaching, and all have outstanding storylines on how they made it to the Elite Eight! As a basketball fan and a fan of women’s sports,… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 1, 2024

Both UConn and NC State are celebrating Final Four appearances by both its women's and men's teams. The men's Final Four games will take place this Saturday, when Purdue faces off against North Carolina State, and UConn faces Alabama. The men's title game will take place Monday, April 8.

