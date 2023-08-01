A jury sentences the Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

The man convicted of killing 11 Jewish worshipers and wounding six other people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 has been sentenced to death. The attack is the deadliest antisemitic assault in U.S. history.

Robert Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, Pa., was found guilty on 63 federal counts in June, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. Of those, 22 counts carried the possibility of the death penalty.

The jury found Bowers eligible for the death penalty last month.

The victims killed by Bowers included Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, brothers Cecil Rosenthal and David Rosenthal, husband and wife Sylvan and Bernice Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger.

They belonged to three congregations that worshiped at the Tree of Life synagogue: Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation and Tree of Life / Or L'Simcha.

