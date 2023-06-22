© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd is running for president

By NPR Washington Desk
Published June 22, 2023 at 4:56 AM AKDT
Then-Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, participates in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in November 2019. Hurd said Thursday he is running for president.
Samuel Corum/Pool
/
Getty Images
Then-Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, participates in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in November 2019. Hurd said Thursday he is running for president.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced he's running for the Republican nomination for president on CBS Mornings this morning.

He said he decided to run because "we live in complicated times and we need common sense." He said Republicans should be talking about "the future not the past" and focus on topics like the economy and education instead of creating divisions between Americans.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
NPR Washington Desk