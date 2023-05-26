One dead, 15 wounded in a Russian strike on a Ukrainian medical clinic

A barrage of rockets hit a medical clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, killing one and injuring 15, according to the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Video and images of the scene showed smoke pouring out of a badly damaged building, with rescue workers looking on. In a tweet, Zelenskyy called the attack a "crime against humanity."

russians have launched a missile attack on a hospital in the city of Dnipro: at least one person was killed and 16 wounded. Among the wounded are two children: boys aged 3 and 6.#russiaisaterroriststate #armyhromadske



Video credit: Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak pic.twitter.com/FoA5faWPhH — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) May 26, 2023

Two children, aged 3 and 6, were among the wounded, according to Hromadske, a non-commercial, non-governmental public broadcaster in the region.

Ukrainian officials on Friday also said they shot down 10 Russian missiles and over 20 drones aimed at their capital city, Kyiv, and the country's eastern regions, Reuters reports.

Russia did not immediately comment on the air strikes, but did say that a blast that damaged buildings in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Friday was caused by Ukrainian drones. There were no reported casualties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.