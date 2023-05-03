Eight children are dead and a student is in custody after a school shooting in Serbia

A 14-year-old boy opened fire at a school in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Wednesday, killing eight students and a school security guard, according to police.

Authorities say they received a call about the shooting at school around 8:40 a.m. local time. Police arrested the suspect, a seventh-grade student, after he reportedly fired several shots from his father's gun at other students and the school guard.

Oliver Bunic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Police officers escort a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots at a school in Belgrade.

Media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the primary school in central Belgrade as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car.

In Serbia, primary schools typically start with first grade and have eight grades, according to The Associated Press.

Mass shootings in Serbia are rare, but authorities have repeatedly warned the public about a number of weapons left over in the country after war in the region in the 1990s.

