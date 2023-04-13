This 9-year-old girl helped lead the Bulls to a screaming comeback win. Literally
Welcome to the NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them.
The nine-year-old epitomizes the idea of working smarter, not harder.
Who is she? A cunning kid with some resilient vocal chords.
What's the big deal? How did Diar lead the bulls to victory? Simple. Strategic screams.
What are people saying?
DeMar on his daughter's winning strategy:
I kept hearing something during the game and it was on a free throw, somebody missed and I was like, "Damn, that's my daughter screaming?" I was just making sure she was all right, though.
My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, 'Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?'
I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she's in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, "All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game." I'm glad I did. I owe her some money for sure.
And this was Diar's game-winning contribution:
"AAAAAAAAAAAAAH!"
Want more sports? Listen to Consider This on how women's college basketball is having a moment.
So, what now?
Learn more:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.