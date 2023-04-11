Gen Z is the most pro union generation alive. Will they organize to reflect that?
A recent poll shows that public support for labor organizing is the highest it's been in decades. But union membership is at an all-time low. Will Gen Z bridge that gap?
Who are they? This week, it's the roughly 9,000 workers at Rutgers University who went on strike.
What's the big deal? Well, the strike at Rutgers is part of a larger trend in labor politics, where more young workers are embracing unions and the potential protections they can bring to the workplace.
What are people saying?
The Rutgers unions on their strikes:
The administration doesn't understand that we are determined to fight together for equal pay for equal work, a living wage for all, real job security, race and gender equity, and a fair salary increase. We have no other choice than to go on strike to build a university that truly values its workers and its students.
The frat bros on campus:
Rutgers Delta Kappa Epsilon (ΔΚΕ) is super stoked about our strike pic.twitter.com/4JblUrdRKG— Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) April 10, 2023
Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway in an email statement on the strike:
To say that this is deeply disappointing would be an understatement, especially given that just two days ago, both sides agreed in good faith to the appointment of a mediator to help us reach agreements.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's statement that invited both parties to negotiate in his office:
Rutgers University is one of the nation’s premier institutions of higher learning. I am calling the University and union bargaining committees to meet in my office tomorrow to have a productive dialogue. pic.twitter.com/KTDmpm3LKD— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 10, 2023
So, what now?
