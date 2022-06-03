Police search for the Wisconsin cemetery shooter

Police were still searching Friday for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery.

Someone began shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King died last month after he was shot by a Racine police officer.

Police said in a news release that officers arrived at the cemetery Thursday to find "mass chaos." A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were both hit. The 19-year-old was treated and released. The 35-year-old was awake and alert Friday after undergoing surgery, according to the release. No one else was hurt.

Multiple firearms were used in the shooting, police said. Police asked members of the public to turn over any video of the shooting they might have.

King was killed on May 20 during a traffic stop. Police said they were carrying out a search warrant on a vehicle when he ran from the car. They said he was carrying a handgun. Officer Zachary Brenner shot King after he ignored commands to drop the weapon, according to police.

The state Department of Justice is investigating that shooting.

