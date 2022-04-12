At least 5 people were shot at a NYC subway station

Updated April 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM ET

At least five people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday during morning rush hour, police said. Authorities say they are still looking for the shooter.

The shooting took place at 36th Street Station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m.

The New York Police Department confirmed to NPR that 13 people have been injured and five have been shot.

Police said they were seeking a man who wore a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

WNYC broadcast engineer Juliana Fonda said she was on the N train when she heard the shots.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of Brooklyn's 36 Street Subway Station on Tuesday.

"People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get onto the train," Fonda said. "The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car."

Earlier, published reports cited fire officials and law enforcement sources saying several undetonated devices were also found. But the NYPD said in a statement on Twitter: "In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time."

New Yorkers have been warned to avoid the Sunset Park area. Following the shooting, power was shut off on various lines, and major delays were expected throughout the city.

