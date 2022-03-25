Russia's assault on Kyiv slows as it shifts focus to eastern Ukraine's Donbas region

A senior U.S. defense official says Russia's top military priority at the moment is to advance in the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine, and ground efforts around the capital of Kyiv appear to be paused.

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that Russia is focused on the Donbas, and the U.S. official says that tracks with the heavy fighting the U.S. has been seeing there for the past several days. The Donbas is the site of two breakaway regions that have been contested by Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists since shortly after the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

There's also heavy combat in Mariupol, a coastal city to the south of the Donbas. The U.S. official says this is part of a Russian effort to take full control of the region and cut off Ukrainian forces from helping elsewhere, such as Kyiv.

The official also said that, at least for the moment, the Russians have halted their ground offensive for Kyiv.

"They're digging in ... we're not seeing any movement on the ground," the official said, adding that the Russians are in a "defensive crouch" about 10 miles outside the capital to the northwest, and 30-plus miles to the east. Bombardment of the capital continues, however.

Farther to the west, the senior official says the Pentagon considers the area around the southern city of Kherson contested territory again. Russian forces had captured the city on March 3.

In another development, the U.S. sees indications that Russia is drawing on its forces in Georgia for use in Ukraine. The official said he didn't know the number of troops involved, or the possible timeline for their deployment to Ukraine. Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 to help a separatist region there and have remained for the past 14 years.

