Fire burns at Ukrainian nuclear facility following Russian attack

Updated March 4, 2022 at 12:35 AM ET

A fire burned at Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Friday after it came under attack from Russian troops in Ukraine.

The fire burned after Ukraine's foreign minister said on Twitter earlier on Friday that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was under fire from Russian troops.

The Associated Press reported that leading nuclear authorities were concerned — but not panicked — about the damage to the power station. The U.S. Department of Energy activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.

Security footage from the plant's main gate, geolocated by NPR, showed what appeared to be Russian troops at the entrance of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, engaged in active combat on the site. Footage also showed what appeared to be a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that it had received a report from Ukraine's atomic regulatory authority stating that Russian armor and infantry had broken through a barricade in a nearby town earlier in the day.

"The battle is going on in the town of Enerhodar and on the road to the ZNPP [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] site," the regulator told the IAEA, adding that the situation was "critical."

President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the attack and joined Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter that she spoke with her Ukrainian counterpart and that the plant's reactors were being safely shut down. She also said, "We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility."

The IAEA said the fire had not affected essential equipment and that Ukraine's nuclear regulator reported no change in radiation levels, according to the AP. The American Nuclear Society concurred, saying that the latest radiation levels remained within natural background levels.

On Thursday, Ukraine's atomic energy authority reported that Zaporizhzhia was operating normally and that a Ukrainian security force was defending the site.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear plant in Europe. It is located in southeastern Ukraine. It consists of six Russian-designed VVER pressurized water reactors that date from the 1980s and 1990s. Ukraine relies on 15 nuclear reactors spread throughout the country for around half of its electricity.

Ukraine was the site of the world's largest nuclear disaster, the 1986 explosion of a reactor at the Chernobyl plant. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, warned that if something similar happens at Zaporizhzhia, "it will be 10 times larger."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.