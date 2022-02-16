© 2022 KBBI
NPR News

Photos: February's 'Snow Moon' rises full and bright

By Laurel Wamsley
Published February 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM AKST
The moon rises on Tuesday behind people standing on The Edge, the outdoor observation deck in Manhattan.
Tayfun Coskun
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Today is a good day to look up.

There's a full moon on Wednesday, and according to NASA, February's full moon has many names: The Snow Moon. The Storm Moon. The Hunger Moon.

AIANTA, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, gathered names used by tribes for the moons of the year. Among the names for February's moon: Suckerfish Moon, First Flower Moon, Midwinter Moon, and Little Sister of the Waning Moon.

The full moon sets over the Bosphorus in Istanbul on Wednesday.
Emrah Gurel / AP
/
AP
While you're sky-gazing, look to the western horizon. Jupiter will be setting there as evening twilight ends.

The full moon rises above strings of lights at the Olympic Green during the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday in Beijing.
Chris Carlson / AP
/
AP
The moon should still appear full until about midnight ET on Thursday, NASA says. And if you notice a bright star near the moon, that's Regulus – the brightest star in the Leo constellation.

For the exact times the moon will rise and set where you live, you can type in your city here.

The moon appears over the Hagia Sophia and Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul on Tuesday.
Isa Terli / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
