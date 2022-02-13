Idaho's potato commission is giving away French fry-scent perfume for Valentine's Day

Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? The French fry lover in your life may go head over peels for this.

A new perfume from the Idaho Potato Commission — yes, you read that right — purports to give off the aroma of French fries in all their greasy, salty splendor.

"Whether you're at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it's near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal," Jamey Higham, president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, said in a statement. "The smell is too good to resist."

Dubbed Frites by Idaho, the "limited-edition fragrance" was going for $1.89 per 1.7 oz bottle on the commission's website before selling out. A giveaway promising more bottles of the tater spray ends Sunday.

The fragrance, which the commission says captures "one of the world's most irresistible scents," is made from distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils.

The commission cited a recent national survey by the firm Pollfish that found nearly 90% of Americans "find the smell of French fries irresistible."

The Idaho commission has additional potato merchandise available for those addicted to spuds, including a French fry holder, Idaho potato playing cards, a miniature potato-hauling truck, and a 3-foot-tall "Spuddy Buddy."

