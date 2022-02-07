© 2022 KBBI
NFL star Alvin Kamara is charged with battery during Vegas visit for Pro Bowl

By Bill Chappell
Published February 7, 2022 at 9:57 AM AKST
Alvin Kamara was arrested on battery charges on the same day he played in the NFL's Pro Bowl. Las Vegas police say they took Kamara into custody without incident, after detectives identified him as their suspect in a battery at a nightclub.
Christian Petersen
/
Getty Images
Alvin Kamara was arrested on battery charges on the same day he played in the NFL's Pro Bowl. Las Vegas police say they took Kamara into custody without incident, after detectives identified him as their suspect in a battery at a nightclub.

Las Vegas police arrested NFL running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday, accusing him of "battery that resulted in substantial bodily harm."

The alleged battery took place at a nightclub. Police say they learned about it late Saturday afternoon after the victim, who was then in a local hospital, told them what had happened. From there, the department said, police detectives "determined the victim was battered by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara."

Police said Kamara was arrested without incident.

"He posted bond on Sunday night and has a court appearance set for March 8," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, citing court records.

Kamara, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, was in Las Vegas to play in Sunday's Pro Bowl — a game in which he caught four passes for 23 yards.

Police say they're still investigating what took place at the nightclub. The battery reportedly occurred in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard — one block north of the Bellagio casino's famous fountain.

Kamara, 26, has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his five NFL seasons.

A version of this story originally published in the Morning Edition live blog.

