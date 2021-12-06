Adult portable bed rails have been recalled after 2 people became entrapped and died

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are recalling nearly half a million adult portable bed rails after the reports of two deaths, one in 2011 and another in 2015.

The voluntary recall issued Monday involves four different models of the company's Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails, totaling more than 496,000 units.

According to the recall notice posted by CSPC, the two deaths occurred in February 2011 and February 2015. One of the cases involved a 93-year-old woman from California and another involved a 92-year-old man who was living at an assisted living facility in Canada.

In both reported cases, CPSC said the bed rails were not securely attached to the bed, which ultimately led to the victims to become entrapped between the mattress and the rails.

#Recall: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Recalls About 496,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails After Two Deaths; Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards. Get full refund. Recall notice: https://t.co/6IDoROgoQd pic.twitter.com/lSW75IJKYJ — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 6, 2021

The recall includes 68,000 products sold in Canada and 119 sold in Mexico, CPSC said.

The four recalled models are:

Model 15064, Bed Assist Handle

Model 15062, Bed Assist Rail with Folding Board

Model RTL15073, Home Bed Assist Handle (adjustable)

Model RTL15063-ADJ, Home Bed Assist Handle (adjustable)

The company sold the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Walmart from October 2007 to December 2021, for prices ranging from $30 and $80.

If you're aware of any related incidents, you can report them to CPSC online. If you bought the rails, you can contact Drive DeVilbiss directly for a refund.

