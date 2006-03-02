© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Rick Springfield Rejoins 'General Hospital'

By Madeleine Brand
Published March 2, 2006 at 8:12 AM AKST

Fans of the long-running ABC daytime drama General Hospital may remember Rick Springfield as Dr. Noah Drake, the suave surgeon who operated on the heartstrings of his fans.

Dr. Drake left Port Charles in 1983 to pursue a position at another hospital; Springfield departed to focus on his music career, which peaked with probably the only chart-topping '80s hit to employ the word "moot" in its lyrics: "Jessie's Girl."

Late last year, Springfield returned to the soap world, reprising his role on GH. "When they came to me to do [General Hospital again], I realized that was a good part of my career," Springfield says, "and I shouldn't deny that and it could be a very interesting awareness factor. I hadn't acted for a while and I was looking forward to acting again."

Springfield plans to appear on the soap indefinitely. He is also reviving nostalgia of the musical variety with a new album. The Day After Yesterday features covers of other artists' hits from the '70s and '80s, such as "I'm Not in Love" by 10cc and Foreigner's "Waiting for a Girl Like You."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Madeleine Brand
Madeleine Brand is the host of NPRs newest and fastest-growing daily show, Day to Day. She conducts interviews with newsmakers (Iraqi politicians, US senators), entertainment figures (Bernardo Bertolluci, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Ricky Gervais), and the everyday people affected by the news (an autoworker laid off at GM, a mother whose son was killed in Iraq).