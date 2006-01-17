'Walk the Line,' 'Brokeback' Tops at Globes

RENEE Montagne, host:

The Martin Luther King Holiday was also the day that the entertainment industry gave out its Golden Globe.

Ms. QUEEN LATIFAH (Singer, Actress): So, as we salute the work of Hollywood's dream factory tonight, let's also salute the message of a man who had an even bigger dream of equality for everyone.

Montagne: That's how the singer and actress Queen Latifah started the awards show.

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

And here's how Chris Rock continued it.

Mr. CHRIS ROCK (Comedian): It's Martin Luther King's birthday. Martin Luther King's birthday. I want everybody to relax. You only have to be nice to black people for two more hours, okay.

INSKEEP: The edgy comedian presented the award for best actress in a comedy series.

MONTAGNE: Four of the five nominees play Desperate Housewives. But when Rock opened the envelope, he found the name of the fifth nominee.

Mr. ROCK: Wow! Mary Louise Parker!

MONTAGNE: Mary Louise Parker stars in the series, Weeds. Desperate Housewives did win the best television comedy series.

INSKEEP: And one member of its cast won an award for other work she had done. Felicity Huffman was named the best dramatic actress in a motion picture for Transamerica. She played a man preparing for a sex change.

Ms. FELICITY HUFFMAN (Actress): ...and so I would like to salute the men and women who brave ostracism, alienation, and a life lived on the margins, to become how they really are, um...

INSKEEP: Another film exploring sexual identity dominated last night's event. Brokeback Mountain won four Golden Globes, including best director for Ang Lee, and best dramatic movie.

MONTAGNE: For that big award, Brokeback Mountain beat out Good Night, and Good Luck, George Clooney's film about the journalist Edward R. Murrow. Clooney did win an award for his betrayal of a CIA agent in Syriana.

Mr. GEORGE CLOONEY (Film Director): I want to thank Jack Abramoff, you know, just because.

(soundbite of laughter)

INSKEEP: While Clooney thanked the Washington lobbyist who has pleaded guilty to corruption, Hugh Laurie of the medical drama House wanted to thank many people for his award, but he had to perform triage.

Mr. HUGH LAURIE (Actor): So what I did was I wrote down the 172 names, put them on little individual pieces of paper. I have them in my left hand trouser pocket. I'm just going to draw out three at random.

(soundbite of laughter)

MONTAGNE: The role of the insensitive boss won Steve Carell the award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy, The Office, and Lost won Best Television Drama Series.

INSKEEP: Last night's awards are often promoted as a preview of the Oscars, which is why people are likely to be talking today about those four awards for Brokeback Mountain, and three for the film about Johnny Cash, Walk the Line.

(Soundbite of song, "Walk the Line")